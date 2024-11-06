Who is Tini? TikToker goes viral with “amazing” mac and cheese recipe

TikTok users across the world have had their mouths water watching as food influencer and chef Tini Younger once again goes viral with her mac and cheese recipe.

TikTok has become popular place for aspiring and professional chefs to share their favorite recipes and helping users find recipes that are both easy and delicious.

Some of the most popular recipes recently has been the Baked Feta Pasta and Logan Moffitt’s cucumber salad. But as the weather gets colder, people are starting to crave comfort food, which is where Tini comes in.

Tini Younger is a social media foodie influencer, and formerly a contestant on Next Level Chef season 2. She also stars in From Scratch with Tini on YouTube Bite Orginials and regularly makes recipes on TikTok that she shares with her 8.8 million followers.

The chef recently went mega viral for her mac and cheese recipe, with users claiming it’s the best recipe for the cheesy pasta dish.

What is the Tini Mac and cheese on TikTok?

On November 12, 2023, TikTok user Tini posted a video of how she makes the “best” mac and cheese. The video quickly went viral, as the intense recipe called for an intense two-and-a-half pounds of mozzarella, Colby Jack, and cheddar cheese which all had to be grated by hand.

It also calls for garlic powder, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, butter, flour, evaporated milk, heavy cream, and Dijon mustard.

The recipe also uses Cavatappi—not elbow macaroni—as the pasta, all finished off with a complicated cheese roux.

Tini explained: “I use corkscrews because all that cream gets all up in there, so you bite into the cream and cheeseiness. It’s better than elbow pasta.”

Tini’s mac and cheese recipe has gained over 118.8 million views on TikTok, and even more on X, and has been recreated hundreds of times on the internet. After posting the video in 2023, the mac and cheese became so popular that Tini herself said she had trouble finding the recipe’s ingredients.

The recipe once agian went viral in November 2024 after Tini made a second video of herself sharing the recipe for her mac and cheese.

Despite thousands of people flocking to recreate the mouthwatering recipe, not everyone is convinced. One person wrote on X: “Missing steps, dry and lacking flavor. 6/10.”

Other X users were quick to defend Tini, as one person said: “If you make Tini’s Mac n cheese and it came out dry YOU did something very wrong lmao.”

This isn’t the only food hack to go viral lately, as the Balkan breakfast trend recently took over the platform.