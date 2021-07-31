What is Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like’ dance that’s going viral on TikTok?

Country artist Walker Hayes is going viral on TikTok thanks to his song ‘Fancy Like’ and a dance he choreographed with his daughter.

If there’s one thing TikTok is known for, it’s dancing. For several years now users have been creating short and snappy dances to some of the most popular hits in the charts, as well as older songs that get a new lease of life through the social media platform.

Dances like the ‘Renegade’ and ‘Savage’ are recognizable to many, both on TikTok and off TikTok, and new dances are being created all the time as new singles gain popularity on the platform.

Advertisement

Country singer Walker Hayes has been feeling the benefit of TikTok’s power after he posted a video of him dancing with his daughter to his song ‘Fancy Like’ back in June.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

Walker Hayes viral TikTok dance

The fun video of the pair dancing together went on to get over 22 million views and nearly 2 million likes, with people loving the combination of the catchy tune and the well-suited dance.

Read More: Thomas Petrou responds to backlash for roasting Chase Hudson

Hayes has now spent two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with the hit and has spent six weeks on the chart in total, which just goes to show how much influence TikTok can have over the charts when the right video goes viral.

Advertisement

Walker has previously had a successful hit with his song ‘You Broke Up With Me’ in 2017, with the song currently at over 36 million views on YouTube.

But his latest hit definitely seems to have found its home on TikTok, with thousands of people using the sound as a backing track for their own video, or even to try out the popular dance.

Walker has since gone on to try the dance out with various different other people and has been duetting those who are trying their hand at the dance, earning millions of likes in the process.