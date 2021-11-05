What is Santa Cult on TikTok? Christmas PFP trend goes viral

The cult trend is making another comeback on TikTok, and this time people are getting into the Christmas spirit by joining the ‘Santa Cult’ and changing their profile picture to an image of the festive figure.

TikTok has seen its fair share of viral trends, and one trend in particular keeps coming back again and again in different forms, growing increasingly more viral each time—the ‘cult’ trend.

While a loose interpretation of the word ‘cult,’ TikTok cults refer specifically to a trend that involves people changing their profile pictures to the same image of a popular person or figure and using that to identify others participating in the trend.

Users will then follow anyone they see with the same profile picture as them, as a way to gain thousands of followers.

TikTok’s Santa cult

Subjects of previous cults have included Lana Del Rey, hamsters, anime character Vegeta, and most recently Ghostface from the ‘Scream’ franchise.

But now, people are already getting into the Christmas spirit by participating in the appropriately dubbed ‘Santa Cult.’

As the name suggests, those participating are changing their profile pictures to the same image of Santa Claus, and flooding comment sections with references to the trend in a bid to get more people to join and gain a huge number of new followers.

While some are sticking firmly with the Ghostface Cult for the time being, others are getting the best of both worlds by adding the spooky figure to the viral image of Santa. Many specifically waited until Halloween was over to change their PFP, now fully ready to embrace the upcoming holiday season.

It’s only a matter of time before the next cult starts gaining traction on TikTok, though, nobody can predict who the subject will be next.