TikToker Officer Kingery’s account disappears following sexual assault allegations

Following accusations of sexual assault against TikTok content creator Officer Kingery, the police officer’s account has disappeared, along with his Instagram.

Officer Charlie Kingery is a creator on TikTok with over 2 million followers, who gained popularity for his videos about being in the police force. He is a member of the Lawrence Police Department, and has previously appeared on season 3 of TV show ‘Live PD.’

On November 4, TikTok user flawlesslawless posted a video in which she accused an unnamed individual of making inappropriate comments towards her, and claimed that when they said goodbye, he “stuck [his] hand all the f**k way down [her] pants.”

Although she didn’t name the individual specifically, she implied that he’s a police officer, with many commenters asking if it was Kingery. In one comment, she rules out two other possible names that commenters suggested.

In response to the backlash, Kingery uploaded a response video, in which he said: “This app, though, it’s changed. It’s brought more negativity and drama to my life than I need, and it’s hurt my family.”

“There’s some allegations going around about me and some of the other guys and I can tell you right now I have never sexually assaulted anybody in my entire life, and it pains me that I even have to say that.”

He went on to say: “But I know who I am. Those who know me know who I am, and I just can’t thank y’all enough for the support that you’ve shown me and everything but this is just too much.”

Shortly after, users noticed that his account had been deactivated, along with his Instagram account.

It’s currently not clear if or when he plans to make a return to TikTok at any point or further address the allegations against him.