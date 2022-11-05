What is the ‘nose gap’ trend? New TikTok trend sparks backlash

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

The new ‘nose gap’ trend on TikTok has been blasted for being problematic. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Over the years, several trends have gone viral on the social media platform. While some are light-hearted and fun, others are more problematic and toxic.

Recently, the ‘hook nose’ filter went viral on the short-form app, as it allowed users to see themselves with a large hooked nose. However, after it was slammed for mocking ethnic groups and fuelling insecurities, TikTok deleted the filter.

Now, another controversial trend known as ‘nose gap’ has been making its rounds on the app, and it’s already facing backlash for making people question their attractiveness.

What is the ‘nose gap’ trend?

A ‘nose gap,’ scientifically known as the philtrum, is the small piece of skin between your nose and top lip. The feature is trending on TikTok, because users are suggesting that having a small gap between your lip and nose is attractive, while having a big one is ‘ugly.’

However, having a tiny philtrum is actually pretty rare, and most people have similar sized ones. Despite this, plenty of users are uploading videos of themselves checking how big or small their gap is, and sharing their findings.

TikTok trend under fire

Many people are critcizing the viral trend for unnecessarily making people feel insecure about their nose gaps, which are a normal feature of human anatomy.

In a video with over 5 million views, one TikToker said: “To all the people saying ‘oh look at the gap between my nose and my mouth’ YOU’RE A HUMAN.

“You are a Homosapien. Humans have eyes, nose, mouth. They can differ but like usually there is space between those features. You are a human, do you not want to be a human?”

People in the comments also blasted the new trend, as they couldn’t understand why anyone would be insecure about a feature that most people have.

“They try to make ANYTHING an insecurity,” one commented. “I’m confused. Do they want their nose and mouth touching?” another added.

“Nah I swear people are gonna start getting insecure about their ear lobes next,” a third wrote.

“Y’all seriously need to get off the internet and get a reality check. Nose gap? Really? Stop inventing stupid insecurities to make people feel bad. Everyone has a ‘nose gap,’” someone else shared.