How to get the viral ‘no beard’ filter on TikTok

TikTokers are going viral by trying out and sharing their reactions to the popular ‘no beard’ filter, which shows how they would look beardless.

The viral ‘no beard’ filter is taking TikTok by storm, with many users trying it out and sharing their hilarious reactions. This filter allows bearded people to see how they would look without facial hair.

The realistic AI effect creates a split-screen, with one side showing the user with their beard and the other side without it.

For many TikTokers, the reveal has been quite shocking, and their reactions – often involving surprise or disappointment – have garnered millions of views on the app. In most cases, users seem to dislike their beardless look, which has only added to the fun and viral appeal.

How to use the viral ‘no beard’ filter on TikTok

While this trend is gaining popularity on TikTok, you might be surprised to learn that the filter is actually a Snapchat Lens. To try it out for yourself, you’ll need to have the Snapchat app installed.

Once you’ve got Snapchat set up and logged into your account, you can easily access the filter by following these simple steps:

Open the Snapchat app on your device. Tap the smiley face icon next to the record button. In the bottom right corner, select the ‘Explore’ option. Use the search bar to type in ‘Beardless.’ Once you see the Lens with the same name, tap it to try it out.

After you’ve applied the filter, you can record your reaction and save the video to your camera roll. From there, it’s easy to upload your video to TikTok and join in on the viral trend.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, check out our guides for TikTok’s Perfect Pitch effect and the viral ‘cucumber cutting’ minigame filter.