What does October 3rd mean on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral for their videos expressing they want to be ‘posted’ by someone on October 3rd. But what does that mean?

Being such a large and influential platform, it is no surprise to see viral trends appear on TikTok regularly. One such trend features a multitude of men stating how much they are looking forward to October 3rd and how they want to be posted by someone.

While the date can be leaned to plenty of events, like Mean Girls Day, one national day is taking over TikTok. This is not the first time dates have gone viral on the social media platform, the date October 1 went viral thanks to the well-known WLW song ‘Girl in Red’ and December 3 hit the platform back in 2021 thanks to Conan Gray’s song ‘Heather’.

Here’s everything you need to know about the October 3rd trend on TikTok.

What is October 3rd on Tiktok?

There are a few reasons why October 3 has been trending on TikTok. One common trend refers to a scene from Mean Girls in which the love interest leans over to the protagonist and asks her what the date is, and she replies, “it’s October 3”.

However, aside from it being Mean Girls day, there is one specific reason for this emerging trend. October 3 also marks National Boyfriend Day. Back on August 1, many boyfriends were posting all about their girlfriends due to it being National Girlfriend day. This trend is all about returning the favor.

TikTok users are talking about their hopes to have someone post about them on National Boyfriend Day by using the October 3 trend.

However, it’s not just boyfriends who are hoping to be appreciated on this date. Some single users are expressing their hopes to have a boyfriend to post about in the first place.