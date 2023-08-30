There are numerous TikTok gifts that you can donate to a creator, with each one costing a different amount of coins. But what is the most expensive TikTok gift?

TikTok is more than just a space for viral dances and challenges, as it also offers an ecosystem for its creators to monetize their content and engage with their followers on a deeper level.

One of the ways this interaction is enhanced is through the feature of sending gifts to creators during live broadcasts. These virtual tokens, often represented by icons or animations, typically come at a monetary cost, but translate to real-world earnings for creators.

There is a wide range of gifts available to purchase within the app, with each carrying a different symbolic value and financial worth. But there is one TikTok gift that stands above the rest in its grandeur and its price.

What is the most expensive gift on TikTok?

The most expensive gift on TikTok is the universe at 34,999 coins, which equates to about $525 US dollars.

For a creator, receiving a universe gift represents a significant financial boost, as well as an immense token of appreciation from their followers. However, it’s completely up to users to decide if the money is worth spending.

If you want to donate a gift to a creator (whether that’s the universe or a much smaller gift like the rose) you’ll need to first purchase TikTok coins using real money.

To do this, go to your profile, click on the three lines, then go to ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, press on the ‘Balance’ tab, and tap ‘Recharge’ next to your balance.

