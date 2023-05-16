TikTok users can give their favorite creators donations in the form of virtual gifts — but how much is a universe worth on TikTok? Here’s everything to know.

In the fast-paced realm of social media, short-form video app TikTok has emerged as a prominent platform that has captured the attention of millions worldwide.

With its unique features and dynamic community, TikTok offers various ways for users to engage with each other, including the app’s popular virtual gifts feature.

Users can send to their favorite creators real money in the form of ‘gifts’ during livestreams as a way to express their support. These come in a variety of forms, and each one has its own value, which translates into a certain number of TikTok coins.

The universe is just one of the many valuable gifts that you are able to send people on the platform, but how much is it worth?

How much is a universe on TikTok?

On TikTok, the universe gift costs 34,999 coins, which equates to about $500 US dollars.

Many of the gifts you can send people are relatively cheap, but the universe is the most expensive one on the app, making it an incredibly powerful tool for supporting your favorite TikTokers.

If you want to donate a gift to a creator (whether that’s the universe or a much smaller gift like the rose) you’ll need to first purchase TikTok coins using real money.

To do this, go to your profile, click on the three lines, then go to ‘Settings and privacy.’ Then, press on the ‘Balance’ tab, and tap ‘Recharge’ next to your balance.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

