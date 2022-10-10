What is the ‘Good Knees’ challenge on TikTok?

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

The ‘Good Knees’ dance challenge has taken over TikTok, as videos of people participating in it have gone viral.

Many would agree that TikTok has become the place for users to share cooking hacks, create lip-sync videos, and participate in viral dance trends.

Dance challenges that have previously trended on the social media app include the ‘Squirrel in my Pants challenge, Sam Smith’s viral ‘Unholy’ trend, and Lizzo’s popular ‘About Damn Time’ dance trend.

Now, a new groovy challenge, known as the ‘Good Knees’ challenge has been dominating TikTok, with its hashtag amassing millions of views. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is TikTok’s viral ‘Good Knees’ challenge?

The trend started after the release of a song by TikTok singer Cntry, who’s also known on the short-form video app as cntrydude662. The ‘Good Knees’ dance challenge took off after the artist shared a video teasing a snippet of his new song.

The song lyrics go as follows: “Two hands up, keep them up / Two hands up, keep them up / Take it to the floor / Take it to the floor / Good knees, good knees.”

Cntry’s original video detailing the movements went viral with over 7 million views, although it’s now been deleted. However, users have since shared videos of themselves performing the ‘Good Knees’ dance.

The dance challenge is not as difficult or complex as some others we’ve seen in the past. In the move, users usually squat down, performing rigorous leg and butt movements.

The movement also requires coordination, as users need to move their hips, knees, butt, and hands while moving up and down to the beat of the song.

Users participating typically use the ‘goodknees’ hashtag, which has gained over 21.6 million views, as many family and friends have shared their takes on the fun challenge.