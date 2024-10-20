What is the ‘Maps’ dance on TikTok? Viral trend explained

The viral ‘Maps’ dance, also known as the ‘Wait, they don’t love you like I love you’ trend is taking over TikTok.

The TikTok trend uses a sped-up remix of the song ‘Maps’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, focusing on the iconic lyric, “Wait, they don’t love you like I love you.” This catchy snippet has inspired two distinct dances that went viral in September 2024.

The first dance, created by TikToker southernbellesuzie, involves bouncing downward while pointing fingers, alternating every other beat. On September 14, 2024, she posted a video of herself dancing to the remix in a bathroom.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 6.3 million plays and 1.2 million likes in less than two weeks. Viewers loved the simplicity and energy of the moves, and many began to replicate the dance in their own videos.