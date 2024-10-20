Entertainment

What is the ‘Maps’ dance on TikTok? Viral trend explained

Kawter Abed
Maps dance TikTokTIKTOK: grapejuicenads, lesserafim

The viral ‘Maps’ dance, also known as the ‘Wait, they don’t love you like I love you’ trend is taking over TikTok.

The TikTok trend uses a sped-up remix of the song ‘Maps’ by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, focusing on the iconic lyric, “Wait, they don’t love you like I love you.” This catchy snippet has inspired two distinct dances that went viral in September 2024.

The first dance, created by TikToker southernbellesuzie, involves bouncing downward while pointing fingers, alternating every other beat. On September 14, 2024, she posted a video of herself dancing to the remix in a bathroom.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 6.3 million plays and 1.2 million likes in less than two weeks. Viewers loved the simplicity and energy of the moves, and many began to replicate the dance in their own videos.

Five days later, on September 19, another TikToker user_18373563848 shared an alternate dance to the same ‘Maps’ sound. This version involves shaking one’s hips side-to-side, hitting the hips with both hands, and finishing with a stop sign gesture.

This video also went viral, collecting over 2.6 million views and nearly 600,000 likes in a week. The stop sign gesture became a favorite, adding a playful twist to the song’s lyrics.

Since then, both dances have continued to spread across TikTok throughout October, with countless users replicating the moves.

The trend’s success is driven by its simple yet captivating choreography, as well as the upbeat remix of the song. Fans of the dance have called it a “masterpiece,” while others find the trend hilarious and entertaining.

Many users have also included their pets in the dance, with viral videos featuring adorable cats, dogs, rabbits, and more mimicking user_18373563848’s moves.

So far, over 1.4 million videos have been posted using the sped-up version of Yeah Yeah Yeah’s hit song. Celebrities like Joe Jonas, K-pop group Le Sserafim, Tate McRae, and the Kid Laroi have also jumped on the trend.

This is just the latest TikTok dance trend to take over the short-form video app, after the viral ‘I love your daughter’ craze.

