What is the ‘Beautiful Day’ challenge on TikTok? Viral Akon trend explained

Akon’s latest single ‘Beautiful Day’ is taking TikTok by storm with the viral ‘Beautiful Day’ challenge, amassing millions of views on the app.

Following the song’s release on October 4, Akon launched the challenge, encouraging fans to post videos of themselves dancing to the track while celebrating the everyday moments that bring them joy.

This positive and uplifting trend has quickly caught fire, resonating with TikTok users who are eager to share what they’re grateful for. As an added incentive, participants in the challenge have the exciting opportunity to win a video call with Akon himself.

Article continues after ad

During the call, the lucky winners will get an exclusive preview of his next single, adding even more motivation for fans to join in. The chance to connect with the iconic artist and hear new music ahead of time has only boosted the challenge’s appeal.

The trend has gained significant traction across TikTok’s For You Feed, with over 455,000 videos using the song already. Fans from around the world are not only dancing but also sharing their personal moments of happiness and gratitude.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Akon’s post promoting the challenge has been viewed over 4.2 million times and has garnered more than 438,000 likes, further showcasing the challenge’s powerful reach. Thanks to this viral success, ‘Beautiful Day’ is now ranked #11 on TikTok’s Viral 50 chart.

Many participants have filmed themselves dancing in the rain, inspired by the chorus’ lyrics: “God, thank you for sunshine / Thank you for rain / Thank you for joy / Thank you for pain / It’s a beautiful day.”

Article continues after ad

The combination of Akon’s catchy tune, a heartwarming theme, and the potential to win a personal moment with the artist has made this challenge a massive hit, flooding the app with positivity and creative dance videos.

If you want to learn more about what dance trends are popular on TikTok at the moment, check out our list of the top 20 best TikTok dances.