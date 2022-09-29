What is TikTok’s viral ‘Squirrels in my Pants’ trend?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTokers are loving the latest viral trend to sweep the platform, ‘Squirrels in my Pants’ — here’s everything you need to know about what the trend is, and how to join in yourself.

TikTok is consistently proving to be the best place to go to discover the latest viral trends and memes that are taking over the internet, from popular dances to bizarre challenges.

Audios or ‘Sounds’ as they are referred to on the app are often the basis for many of these trends, as is the case for the ‘Squirrels in my Pants’ trend which has been taking over people’s For You Pages on the platform throughout September.

Users can be seen lip-syncing to the song ‘Squirrels in my Pants’ from Phineas and Ferb, with the lyrics: “Now somebody, anybody, everybody scream! / There are squirrels in my pants! / That girl’s got some serious squirrels in her pants.”

People usually do this trend in pairs, teaming up to create an illusion for the viewer. One person will hold their hands clasped together in front of the camera, and when they open their hands, the other person appears to be dancing in them.

This effect is easily achieved by one person climbing on top of a chair or another raised surface further behind the person right in front of the camera, and if the positioning is right, it can make the person dancing look tiny.

TikTokers have been trying this trend out with friends, family, and other creators, with their videos participating in the popular trend garnering millions of views and likes. Some have been praised for how realistic they have managed to make the trend look.

The challenge is continuing to garner millions of views across TikTok as more people join in the trend, so now would be the perfect time to get involved if you want to give it a go too.