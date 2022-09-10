Sam Smith’s new song ‘Unholy’ featuring Kim Petras has sparked a viral TikTok trend on the social media app.

The ‘Unholy’ TikTok trend has been blowing up on the social media platform, after Sam Smith and Kim Petras shared some viral clips featuring snippets from their new song.

In one of the clips posted to Sam’s account, the two are seen vibing in the studio to the chorus: “How you don’t know how to keep your business clean. Mommy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot at the body shop doing something unholy.”

The video amassed over 17 million views, and fans have started sharing their own videos using the audio. So far, over 140,000 videos have been posted using the sound clip. Here is everything you need to know about the new trend.

What is Sam Smith’s viral ‘Unholy’ TikTok trend?

The most common version of the trend is a seductive dance choreographed to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ upcoming song ‘Unholy.’

Many TikTok users have uploaded videos of themselves and their friends dancing along to a snippet of the song, gaining thousands, and sometimes millions of views and likes.

Others, however, have taken another route to the trend by acting out the song, instead of dancing.

In many recent videos, users appear casual as the song begins: “How you don’t know how to keep your business clean.”

After the bass drops, users then switch it up to showcase a more glamorous look as the song sings: “Mommy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot at the body shop doing something unholy.”

Users who participate in the trend use the hashtag unholy, which now has almost 300 million views, and is filled with people dancing to the soon-to-be-released single.

Sam Smith has confirmed that the anticipated racy song will be released on September 15.