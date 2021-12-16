What is the “Eat Your Vegetables” TikTok sound? Vegan Teacher’s viral clip becomes new craze

You may have heard videos on TikTok using the “Eat Your Vegetables” sound and instantly wondered where it came from. Here’s everything we know about the trend, where it comes from, and some of the most famous versions.

TikTok’s been the breeding ground for many viral dances, sounds, and dozens of other trends throughout the years it’s been available. Often times a sound is created from a section of a musician’s song, but sometimes it comes from another creator’s viral video.

We’ve also seen viral sounds pop up from TV show clips, like the Holy Spirit Activate clip from Family Feud.

Advertisement

If you’re active on the short-form video app, you’ve probably come across videos using the “Eat Your Vegetables” sound — and we’re here to give you some context on it.

“Eat Your Vegetables” TikTok origin

While the original sound was created by The Vegan Teacher, a TikToker called ‘sulfateoctagon’ added a sound byte and a clip from the game Grand Theft Auto to create the now-viral video.

Originally posted on September 17, their video has garnered over 49 million views and 7.9 million likes and has gained the attention of millions of creators on the app.

The Vegan Teacher was banned from the app in February 2021 for community guidelines violations and has since uploaded videos on her YouTube channel awkwardly praising PewDiePie. She has also attacked other TikTokers for their beliefs, like KallMeKris.

Advertisement

“Eat Your Vegetables” TikTok trend

With over one million videos created using the viral sound, it helped create quite a few viral videos with millions of likes on each one.

On October 9, Gangsta Granny amassed over four million likes and 21 million views on her video.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

TikTok star Addison Rae even jumped on the use of the viral sound, using it to show off her horseback riding on the beach.

The video received over 40 million views and has almost six million likes.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

There are tons of viral sounds, clips, and dances that have made their way around the platform over the years. If you’d like to check some of them out, head over to our TikTok news page.