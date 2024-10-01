What is the ‘hear me out’ cake trend? TikTokers go viral revealing their most bizarre crushes

The “hear me out” cake trend is the latest food-related trend to go viral, as users are taking advantage of it to reveal the most bizarre crushes they’ve had in their lives.

We all remember the first time our eyes caught a glimpse of a special person. Whether it was someone you knew from school or someone you saw on TV, most people have experienced having a crush before.

Now, TikTokers have come up with a new trend that has gone viral which involves revealing the celebrity crushes you’ve had throughout your life.

Article continues after ad

Sometimes referred to as the “smash cake challenge,” “hear me out” involves participants deciding who they would smash or pass on, and TikTok users love it, with many videos getting millions of views.

People are revealing their odd crushes

The trend usually involves a group of friends revealing their celebrity or fictional crushes, but the options just get weirder as the video goes on.

Article continues after ad

A cake is placed in the middle of the screen, and people come up to it one by one with a cake topper including the face of their crush until the cake is covered with a variety of people and characters, both real and animated.

Article continues after ad

Some popular examples have included celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, young Leonardo DiCaprio, and Shego from Kim Possible.

More odd examples include nature presenter Sir David Attenborough, Ben Stiller’s character from Night at the Museum, and Donkey from Shrek, proving that nothing and no one is off-limits with this challenge.

However, some people have taken the trend as an opportunity to reveal their secret cartoon childhood crushes. Popular crushes that people often name in the challenge are Mufasa from The Lion King, Homer from The Simpsons, the fox version of Disney’s Robin Hood, and even Lightning McQueen from the Pixar Cars film.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So far, over 219.9K posts have been made under the “hear me out” hashtag, with most videos referring to the viral cake trend.

The comments on most videos are usually a mix of people criticizing the crushes mentioned in the video, but most people reveal their own bizarre crushes.

One person wrote: “I used to love bear in the big blue house! Good choices,” while another user said: “I’m SO for cat in the hat.”

Article continues after ad

This is not the only food-related TMI trend to go viral on TikTok recently, as the candy salad trauma dump became a huge thing over the 2024 summer, and it’s still going strong on the app.