Health expert issues warning over TikTok’s viral Balkan Breakfast trend

A health expert has raised concerns about the viral Balkan Breakfast trend that’s been circulating on TikTok.

The Balkan Breakfast trend has taken social media by storm, thanks to a video posted by TikTok user @.dayi_. This Southeast European breakfast features a mix of meats, bread, cheeses, and whole raw vegetables like peppers and cucumbers.

Many people have since shared videos of themselves enjoying raw or pickled vegetables, cured meats, and cheese. Some even complemented their feasts with dips like Ajvar, a popular red pepper condiment from the Balkans.

The viral trend has garnered mixed reactions among some in the Balkans, with some claiming it lacks authenticity, while others assert that it’s a common occurrence in their households.

Another concern regarding the trend is the high fiber content in the dishes. TikToker robbsfilms admitted that he couldn’t stop “going to the bathroom” all day after the hearty, vegetable-heavy meal.

The toilet troubles have led some experts to caution those looking to try the meal at home. Jamie Maitland, a Certified Holistic Nutritionist and founder of The Office Health, spoke to Delish about the risks linked to the high fiber content of a Balkan breakfast.

“Sure, fiber can help you feel full and aid digestion, but it can also cause bloating or stomach discomfort, especially if you’re not used to it,” she stated. “Jumping from low to high fiber overnight might be a bit rough on your stomach.”

Jamie described the trend as “somewhat healthy,” as long as you choose high-quality ingredients that are free of anti-nutritents. “Pickled vegetables can be a great way to get your veggies in, as long as there’s no added sugar,” she explained.

“Overall, I wouldn’t recommend this as a nutrient-dense breakfast option to any of my clients,” she summarised. “Starting your day with highly processed bread can spike your insulin, which isn’t great for your pancreas.

“Raw peppers and cucumbers contain lectins that can cause micro-tears in the gut lining, so it’s best to peel and deseed them.”

When it comes to cured meats, Jamie noted that they often contain high levels of sugar. Unless you’re using homemade versions without added sugar, she recommends steering clear of lower-quality meats.

This is just the latest TikTok trend that experts have cautioned against, after a doctor’s warning about the viral ‘glass candy’ trend, which resulted in children getting burned.