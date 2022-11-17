What is the ‘Damp lifestyle’ trend on TikTok?

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

TikTok’s latest craze is called the ‘damp lifestyle,’ with users across the app promoting ‘moderate drinking’ and a more balanced alcohol consumption.

TikTok is a haven for all kinds of trends and fads. From must-have accessories like Steve Madden bags taking over the platform to profile picture ‘cults’ and more, TikTok is the trend-setter of social media sites.

Now, a new player has entered the ring in the seemingly endless string of emerging TikTok trends, and this one is taking aim at users’ drinking habits.

Dubbed the ‘damp lifestyle,’ TikTokers across the app are promoting a different relationship with alcohol than what might be seen in the party scene or on movies and TV.

Rather than going ham at the bar or quitting cold turkey altogether, some TikTok users are wanting a more ‘neutral’ relationship with alcohol.

TikTok’s ‘damp lifestyle’ trend promotes moderate drinking

“To me, the damp lifestyle is internalizing the fact that drinking culture and your relationship with alcohol does not have to be black or white, all or nothing,” TikToker hana.elson said of the fad, which she says she essentially “kick-started.”

“Living the damp lifestyle has shown me that drinking is not what makes me fun. The girl that’s the most drunk at the party…is not my entire identity. I am fun when I’m at a bar or a social situation because I’m me. It’s my personality that makes me that way.”

Another TikToker, ‘therealsamelle,’ described the damp lifestyle as “not completely dry, so you’re not completely sober, and you still drink from time to time.”

Although plenty of commenters have applauded the ‘damp lifestyle,’ others are calling it for what it is — drinking in moderation.

“I think it’s just called a healthy relationship with alcohol guys,” one user joked.

“I think that’s called just getting older,” another said.

Yet another joked that they’re calling themselves “sober curious.”

TikTok: hana.elson

