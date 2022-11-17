What is the ‘wake me up dog’ cult on TikTok?

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

TikTok users have started a new ‘cult’ with the new ‘wake me up dog’ trend, but what is it all about? Here’s what you need to know.

Whether it’s through a video or comment, TikTok is full of different trends for users to hop on. The majority of these use a sound or video clip that users can share with everyone. Though, that’s not all.

TikTokers have been joining ‘cults’ over the last few years, but it’s not as scary as it might sound. These ‘cults’ are, instead, just a way of identifying somebody that you might be interested in following because they have similar interests as you.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the likes of the Minion cult and Scream cult, where users adopt either a universal profile photo or spam video comment sections with one particular comment. Now, there is a new one that users are attaching themselves to – the wake me up dog cult.

What is TikTok’s ‘Wake me up dog’ cult?

That’s right, in the last few days, you may have noticed the ‘wake me up dog’ cult spreading across your For You Page and comment section.

This ‘cult’ stems from a post made in mid-October by peanut_2323, where they got their dog to ‘sing’ the classic Avicii song Wake Me Up using a third-party app. The video, of course, went viral.

Now, TikTokers are using an image of the dog wearing a Santa hat as their profile photos and commenting “Wake me up when it’s all over” whenever they see another use from the ‘cult’ in the comments section.

As we’ve seen without ‘cults’, these trends usually last a few weeks before TikTokers move on to something else.

Though, given how cute the dog is, we wouldn’t be shocked to see users still using the profile photo beyond the end of the trend.