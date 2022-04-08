TikTok’s viral $30 Steve Madden Bag is the latest trend: How to get one

TikTok users are going crazy for stunning $30 dollar Steve Madden bags that are garnering millions of likes on the app — here’s how to get hold of one for yourself.

Viral video app TikTok has had such a huge impact on the products that people purchase, that ‘TikTok made me buy it” has become a hugely popular phrase on the app.

People regularly share the things they bought as a result of certain products going viral, including the so-called ‘TikTok leggings’ which were particularly popular back in 2021.

The latest product to have taken TikTok by storm is a particular selection of bags by the brand Steve Madden that comes in a wide range of colors, which some people are finding for as low as $25-$30.

Multiple different styles of the bag have gone viral online, including a white body with either pink or brown logo straps down the sides, or block colors including black, pink, nude, and more.

Many have claimed that the accessory has become one of their go-to bags thanks to its stylish look and practicality, and have garnered millions of views for showing off their purchase on social media.

However, for some, the bag is proving difficult to get hold of.

How to buy the viral TikTok Steve Madden bag

Unfortunately for those also wanting to get one of these popular bags, they don’t actually appear to be available online, meaning you may end up having to trek to a few stores to see if you can get your hands on one.

According to TikTok users who have successfully found one of the bags, you can find them at a T.J. Maxx or a Marshalls, but there’s no guarantee that there’ll be any in stock in the branch that you visit.

TikTok has a habit of making products sell out fast, so it may be hard to get a hold of one of these viral bags, but from the sounds of things, it’s well worth the effort.