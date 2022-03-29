What is the Car Dragon song on TikTok? Viral sound explained

The latest song taking over TikTok is called ‘Car Dragon’ — but it’s not a new track, by any means. Here’s everything you need to know about this viral sound.

TikTok is a hive for all kinds of viral content. From spawning must-try pasta recipes to catchy dances and even dangerous challenges, TikTok is usually responsible for creating the ‘next big thing.’

Music is also a huge part of TikTok’s culture. Several older songs have blown up in popularity thanks to the social media platform, including Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ and Kevin Gates’ ‘Thinking with my D**k.’

The latest song to get this treatment is Soulja Boy’s ‘Report Card’ (also titled ‘Yahhh!’), but it’s not being called by its proper name.

Right now, the Soulja Boy track is going by the name of ‘Car Dragon’ for… some reason.

The first TikTok to use the ‘Car Dragon’ song was uploaded by user @Bebardii on February 2, 2022. The short clip shows the TikToker’s dog opening and closing its mouth to the lyrics of the song.

All in all, it’s pretty humorous to see a dog mimicking Soulja Boy saying ‘Yah trick, yahh!’ The video has garnered over 4 million views and 800k likes at the time of writing.

The short clip has spawned a challenge of sorts, where users will record themselves “before and after looking up Car Dragon.’ Although the phrase doesn’t seem to have any sort of horrible meaning, TikTokers tend to look horrified in the ‘after’ portion of their videos.

A hashtag for the Car Dragon sound has also received a lot of attention, receiving over 300k views.

For now, it’s still unclear why the sound is going viral, and what exactly people are reacting to, if not the adorable dog singing along to Soulja Boy — but it’s certainly not the strangest trend to take over TikTok, by far.