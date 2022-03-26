Viral Maple Syrup Pepsi taste test has TikTokers losing their minds

Pepsi has recently released its maple syrup flavored cola in collaboration with IHOP, sparking an overwhelming response from TikTokers.

Strange limited-edition flavors are nothing new for Pepsi, but recently they have been testing the waters with some rather interesting combinations: Pepsi Apple Pie, Pepsi Cocoa Cola, Pepsi Peeps, and Pepsi Cracker Jack, just to name a few.

On March 24, 2022, Pepsi announced that they would be collaborating with American pancake restaurant chain IHOP to make a maple syrup flavored soda.

Pepsi has made it clear that the new soda won’t be available in stores, and strangely enough, it won’t even be available at IHOP restaurants. Instead, the company has opted to only make the drink available through social media giveaways.

TikTok reacts to maple syrup flavored Pepsi

In a video by TikToker ‘dadbodsnacks,’ a promotional package sent to the user by Pepsi reveals a small card reading “Pepsi Fan… This one-of-a-kind collaboration celebrates two iconic brands and has been developed to match the flavor profile of authentic maple syrup.”

The soda comes in a round cylinder box, with the soda itself being cleverly shaped like a maple syrup bottle.

TikTok users are now losing their minds after going to great lengths to try and obtain the drink.

Fan’s of the drink have reacted to the video by saying:

“This is so dope!!!” one user stated.

“But they not gonna send me one…. Yeah ok,” another user said

While the drink is not currently available to the public, fans are hoping to see it in stores soon.