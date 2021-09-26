What is the world record for most comments on a TikTok?

The record for the most amount of comments on a single TikTok appears to have been broken by a Minecraft video that has over seven million comments.

Over the past couple of years, video sharing platform TikTok has become the center of viral content on the internet, and with so many users already on the app and new people joining up each day, the numbers that some creators and videos can see are impressive.

When it comes to the most-liked TikTok, influencer Bella Poarch currently holds that title for her ‘M to the B’ lip sync video that has over 53 million likes.

However, with 1.9 million comments, that video is not the video with the most comments on TikTok.

Although it’s hard to track which videos have the most comments, originally that title appeared to be held by user dirty.kirby (originally verifiedbean,) who set his followers a challenge by making a video with the caption, “why does this video have the world record of the most comments.” The video currently has 4.6 million comments.

What is the most commented TikTok post?

However, that record has been well and truly broken by a different creator called meqs, who makes videos about Minecraft.

In this TikTok, the creator actively challenged their followers to break the record by telling them to leave as many comments as they possibly can.

And their request worked. Within the space of only a day, this video managed to garner an absolutely crazy 7.4 million likes, which so far appears to be the most commented-on video on TikTok.

The sheer speed at which this video managed to gain so many comments just goes to show that this record could be broken by someone else at any moment.