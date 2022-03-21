TikTok’s cranberry juice king Doggface makes music video with Snoop Dogg

TikTok star Doggface is skating his way into a music career after releasing a music video with Snoop Dogg – which had a rumored $300,000 budget.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca initially blew up in September 2020 after he posted a video of himself skateboarding to the song ‘Dreams’ by Fleetwood Mac and drinking from a bottle of cranberry juice. The video has garnered more than 25 million views, catching the attention of a few big names in the process.

The star currently has over 7 million followers on TikTok with an added 2.9 million on Instagram. Apodaca has now set his sights on something more than TikTok fame, debuting in his first music video alongside music legend Snoop Dogg.

Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca makes music video alongside Snoop Dogg

On March 20, 2020, a music video snippet titled “Low Rider” was uploaded to YouTube by Apodaca’s producer Klypso, showcasing a song of the same name that featured legendary rappers Snoop Dogg and War.

According to TMZ, the video’s budget was around $300,000, with nearly $100,000 going to Snoop for his artistic talents.

The song is a spin-off of the 1975 hit “Low Rider,” by War, drawing the connection between Apodaca and rapper. In the video’s teaser, Doggface can be seen rocking a bright orange t-shirt matched with a gold chain. The clip shows him walking into a building before hopping into a Low Rider and driving off with Snoop.

The video was reportedly filmed over the course of 4 days, with some parts captured at Snoop’s compound and remaining shots taken at a studio in Burbank, California.

The official music video is set to drop on 4/20, an homage to cannabis culture’s national day. Apodaca is on the path to becoming more than just a viral sensation.