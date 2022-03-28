Domino’s worker shows off $33 pizza with no toppings in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok uploaded by Domino’s employee, Beth_Dutton revealed a $33 pizza order but with one major catch — there were no toppings.

A viral food clip uploaded to TikTok has users losing their minds after a worker showcased a $33 pizza that had no toppings, just crust.

The TikToker, who goes by Beth_Dutton, can be seen laughing in the video as she starts to prepare the order, telling her fans: “Sometimes you get strange orders at Domino’s.”

The ‘naked’ pizza order has prompted over 1,000 comments, with an added 110,000 likes. Multiple users referenced None Pizza with Left Beef, an infamous social media meme from 2007 where the creator orders a pizza from Domino’s with nothing but half a pizza’s worth of beef.

Advertisement

The topping-less pizza was ordered as a “Hawaiian minus everything,” making it a $33 pie, the store also tried calling the customer to confirm the order before making it according to @beth_dutton.

TikTok reacts to the topping-less pizza

“Where’s the left beef?” one commenter asked in reference to the meme.

“I thought it was gonna be none pizza left beef,” another commenter trolled.

While most users called the pizza “plain” and “disgusting,” some actually said it looked good.

Read More: The Kid Laroi reveals plans to marry TikTok star girlfriend Katarina Deme

“Not gonna lie… that still looks good,” one user wrote, In response to “It would be just like a giant breadstick,” which was commented by the creator.

Advertisement

The viral video has received over 4.4 million views, prompting a massive divide among users on the app.