MrBeast and MoistCr1TiKaL partner on new “Moist Cheese” at MrBeast Burger

YouTube star MrBeast has partnered with fellow influencer Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White to create a brand-new sandwich at his very own restaurant, MrBeast Burger.

MrBeast — a massively popular YouTuber with over a collective 109 million subscribers across multiple channels — unleashed his own restaurant in 2020, shocking the internet.

The fast food joint quickly became the talk of the town, and has now opened a total of 1,000 locations all across the United States and even the United Kingdom.

Since opening its doors, MrBeast has reigned in some of his fellow content creators to collaborate with him on certain items, including Minecraft star ‘Dream,’ who got his very own specialty burger complete with avocado.

Now, he’s joined forces with MoistCr1TiKaL, otherwise known as penguinz0, who creates all manner of videos but is best known for his humorous commentary and reviews of TV shows, anime, and movies.

What is the MoistCr1TiKaL ‘Moist Cheese’ sandwich?

The ‘Moist Cheese’ melt isn’t a burger; instead, it’s a melted sandwich, consisting of: “Chopped seasoned ground beef, caramelized onions, melted American cheese, served with sliced tomato, shredded iceberg lettuce, mayonnaise and hot sauce on a toasted roll.”

We partnered with @MoistCr1TiKaL and just dropped a Moist Melt!!!! Available at all 1,000 Beast Burger locations!!! GO ORDER IT I WANT TO KNOW IF YOU LIKE IT pic.twitter.com/akSKiV9rSV — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 13, 2021

How to get MoistCr1TiKaL’s Moist Cheese melt at MrBeast Burger

To order your very own Moist Cheese melt, all you’ll have to do is navigate to the MrBeast Burger website and choose a location near you to order from. The sandwich is available at every single MrBeast Burger location, so there’s no worrying that any particular area won’t have it.

You’ll be met with a menu. The Moist Cheese is under the ‘sandwich’ tab, not the ‘burgers’ option. All you’ll have to do is add the sandwich to your bag and check out whenever you’re ready.

How much is MoistCr1TiKaL’s Moist Cheese melt?

The Moist Cheese melt rings up at $7.99 — a dollar cheaper than the other sandwich options at MrBeast burger. However, the site lists the sandwich as a “limited time offer,” so it’s likely that the sandwich will disappear from the restaurant after some time has passed.

“It’s a very unique chopped cheese sandwich, and gotta tell ya, this bad boy bangs,” MoistCr1TiKaL said of his latest venture in a YouTube video (and, of course, celebrated this iconic moment with a MrBeast Burger mukbang).

As for how it tastes, we have yet to see… but we’re sure ReviewBrah will weigh in on the latest MrBeast Burger collab as soon as he’s able.