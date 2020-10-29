 What is Laundry Stripping? The bizarre new trend taking TikTok by storm - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

What is Laundry Stripping? The bizarre new trend taking TikTok by storm

Published: 29/Oct/2020 22:59

by Virginia Glaze
A pair of hands is shown washing clothes in a bucket.
Freepik.com / TikTok

Share

TikTok

TikTok is home to a slew of viral trends, having birthed everything from the ‘Savage’ dance to tasty hacks for your morning coffee — and now, users are sharing a seriously satisfying way to do your laundry.

It’s called “laundry stripping,” and it’s more than just a wash cycle on “perm press.” While this method of cleaning linens and towels has been around for a while, it seems to have just caught on to TikTok, and it has become all the rage among its users.

What is laundry stripping?

Laundry stripping refers to a method of cleaning fabrics, which requires combining a few key ingredients in a bathtub or other large container and leaving it to sit for several hours, while making sure to stir it every so often (not unlike a good stew or sauce).

The most satisfying part about laundry stripping is getting to see how much dirt and grime have separated from the linens into the water — something we usually don’t see in the days of washing machines.

How to strip your laundry

It’s not as sexy as it sounds. For those wanting to try the viral cleaning method, they’ll need:

  • Borax
  • Powdered laundry detergent
  • Washing soda (sodium bicarbonate)
  • And a bathtub!

In essence, all you’ll need to do is combine the ingredients in hot water and leave your towels or linens in the mixture to soak for four to five hours, although the exact time varies from TikTok to TikTok. According to Taste of Home’s Erica Young, the exact recipe is:

“Add one part Borax, one part washing soda and two parts laundry detergent. For a bathtub, we recommend ¼ cup borax, ¼ cup washing soda and ½ cup detergent.”

@mack42kStriping our towels: they came up so much brighter and feel so nice ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##laundry ##laundrystriping ##cleaning ##cleaningszn♬ original sound – mackenzie

Is laundry stripping safe?

As told by Tide senior scientist Jennifer Ahoni in an interview with CNN earlier this year, no. Claiming that there are certainly less time-consuming and better methods to get your laundry clean, she also states that most of the “grime” we see in the bathtub is actually residue from leftover cleaning products — not dirt, as users have hoped.

@baxtermammaBack at it. Stripping laundry is my guilty pleasure ##laundrystriping ##handyhelper ##diy ##momlife ##fyp♬ Let’s Do It Again – J Boog

“I would not recommend that people do laundry stripping regularly,” she warned. “The hot water temperature can be damaging to fabrics and prematurely age them. It can also cause dye loss on some fabrics.”

Laundry stripping, if you do hope to try it, is best performed on hardy items like towels and sheets, rather than delicate materials like your favorite sweater or those lace doilies your grandma made.

Pokemon

$375,000 Pokemon Trading Card Game box opening ends in absolute tragedy

Published: 29/Oct/2020 20:21

by Brent Koepp
youtuber opening pokemon cards
YouTube: Dumb Money LIVE

Share

Pokemon TCG

A Pokemon Trading Card Game livestream ended in disaster after it was quickly discovered that the booster packs were fake. The YouTube channel spent over $375k on the 1st Edition base set box, only for it to be resealed. 

Despite making its debut in 1999, the Pokemon TCG has exploded in popularity over the past two years. The hobby hit an all-time high in October when influencer Logan Paul opened a base set booster box he paid $216k for while livestreaming.

However, things didn’t work out as well for another YouTube channel who paid $375k for the same item. The livestream unboxing of the rare collectible quickly turned tragic when it was discovered that the TCG item was actually fake.

fake pokemon card booster box
Twitter: @DumbMoneyTV
The rare sealed 1st Edition booster box was actually fake.

Rare Pokemon TCG box opening ends in complete disaster

The event was hosted by YouTube channel ‘Dumb Money Live’ and included popular Pokemon content creators such as Lee ‘Leonhart’ Seinfeld. The rare 1st Edition base set booster box was bought for a record-breaking $375 through Logan Paul’s collectible trader ‘Collectables Guru.’

“The owner of the box supposedly bought three boxes when he was a child. They sat in the gun safe the entire time,” the Pokemon dealer explained. However, they quickly realized something was amiss after breaking the seal. Several booster packs were different colors, and some weren’t even 1st Edition.

“Oh no. That is a major f**king deal!” Guru exclaimed. The personality opening the box then revealed the problem: “It’s not even base set cards, these are Jungles! Wow. This is a resealed box. It’s random!”

(Topic starts at 35:41)

Upset, Collectable Guru called up the seller and explained that the box was resealed. “We opened the box literally live and they’re resealed packs. There is like base set 2 mixed in, half of them are 1st Edition. But they are all resealed, this is absolutely unacceptable. How is this going to be taken care of immediately?”

Stunned by the whole thing, Leonhart stood by and said, “Oh my gosh, I was not expecting that.” Guru came back and updated the group and explained that the seller had two other boxes that they were going to open first before bringing them back to the YouTubers.

youtubers opening fake pokemon card box
YouTube: Dumb Money LIVE
The YouTubers were floored after the rare Pokemon box was fake.

To add salt to the wound, the box opening was done on stream for charity. Dumb Money Live gave an update and addressed the situation a day later stating: “I don’t know a single person in my network that hasn’t been defrauded as an investor. You have to give sellers a benefit to make this right.”

At the time of writing, the situation has not been entirely rectified. The channel will open a booster pack on October 30 live to verify that the second box is actually real. However, it appears that if this one is fake as well, the seller claims they will refund the content creators their $375k.