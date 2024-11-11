Airbnb shocks guests as the fridge & all other appliances left zip-tied

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after uploading a video showing all the cupboards and appliances in the Airbnb she paid for zip-tied.

When traveling or going away for a weekend with friends and family, renting out an Airbnb has become an increasingly popular option.

Across the world, people offer their property to travelers, and while most visits are smooth and effortless, there are always some horror Airbnb stories that sweep the internet each month.

In a new viral TikTok that amassed 3.2 million views in mere days, Stephanie Riche (@she.stewards on TikTok) uploaded a video showcasing how her recent Airbnb experience took a huge turn for the worst.

In the minute-long video, Riche can be seen holding a giant binder full of instructions left by the host before panning the camera over to all the cupboards in the kitchen, all of which have been zip-tied and cannot be accessed.

Moreover, the host had even zip-tied appliances, such as the fridge, revealing to her viewers that “everything is locked” inside the house. In addition, specific furniture items had also been wrapped up so they could not be opened.

Riche and her friend then ventured down to the basement, from which the TikToker immediately claimed she was getting a “weird energy”, and she quickly retreated.

To make matters worse, Riche decided to check under the main bed to see if anything was hidden and, when doing so, found a vibrator shoved underneath.

After discovering the item, the two women can be heard laughing behind the camera, shouting, “Ew,” and wondering why the owner didn’t “lock that behind a door instead of just throwing it down there.”

The comments section of TikTok has been flooded with viewers who are shocked by the state of the Airbnb and the fact that the owner zip-tied everything.

“What sort of Airbnb doesn’t allow you to use the refrigerator? I’d be leaving and getting my money back,” commented one user.

Another added, “I also don’t want people going through my fridge and cabinets…so I don’t rent my house out on Airbnb!”