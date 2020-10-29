Best of TikTok's Halloween 2020 looks so far - Dexerto

The joys of spooky season might be limited by a global health crisis, but it doesn’t stop TikTok from creating some incredible and utterly terrifying looks this Halloween.

From disturbingly realistic horror movie icons to genuinely bone-chilling transitions, we’re in awe of the efforts it took to create these amazing costumes. Here are the best looks from this year so far.

Don’t get bitten!

This extremely dedicated father had such a realistic “Walking Dead” style zombie costume that his kids were clearly terrified. The costume came with its own sound effects, and TikTok is invested. The reveal of this amazing costume has had 9 million views.

Jump-scare with a twist

Abby Roberts is well known on TikTok for impeccable makeup skills, and her Halloween looks have been off the charts – especially with her collaborations with Yungblud and Liam Payne. Not only is this zombie Nun look the stuff of nightmares, the transition is pretty slick, too.

Seen any red balloons?

This amazingly realistic version of Pennywise from Stephen King’s ‘IT’ is truly capturing people’s attention, garnering 10 million views on this video already. The teeth in this look alone are on another level.

Spooky skeletons

This person has an amazing full costume of Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and for some reason, this video of him dancing is kind of addictive to watch – so much so that it has had 22.7 million views.

Criminal pups

Pets are getting involved, too, and these three cute pups are breaking out of doggy jail in the spirit of Halloween, complete with stripy uniforms that say “I steal kisses” and a number plate that says “cr1me.”

Halloween is just around the corner, and TikTokers are still coming up with insane new looks and costumes by the hour. We can’t wait to see what the weekend has in store. Prepare to be spooked!