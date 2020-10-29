 Best of TikTok's Halloween 2020 looks so far - Dexerto
Best of TikTok’s Halloween 2020 looks so far

Published: 29/Oct/2020 18:22

by Alice Hearing
best of Halloween TikToks
TikTok: samsology/ TikTok: Abbyrartistry/ TikTok: xgeminidragonx

The joys of spooky season might be limited by a global health crisis, but it doesn’t stop TikTok from creating some incredible and utterly terrifying looks this Halloween.

From disturbingly realistic horror movie icons to genuinely bone-chilling transitions, we’re in awe of the efforts it took to create these amazing costumes. Here are the best looks from this year so far.

Don’t get bitten!

This extremely dedicated father had such a realistic “Walking Dead” style zombie costume that his kids were clearly terrified. The costume came with its own sound effects, and TikTok is invested. The reveal of this amazing costume has had 9 million views.

@samsology##halloween♬ original sound – Samsology

Jump-scare with a twist

Abby Roberts is well known on TikTok for impeccable makeup skills, and her Halloween looks have been off the charts – especially with her collaborations with Yungblud and Liam Payne. Not only is this zombie Nun look the stuff of nightmares, the transition is pretty slick, too.

@abbyrartistrydid i scare ya♬ original sound – Major

Seen any red balloons?

This amazingly realistic version of Pennywise from Stephen King’s ‘IT’ is truly capturing people’s attention, garnering 10 million views on this video already. The teeth in this look alone are on another level.

@twistedpennywisetiktokYa digggg 🤡🎈♬ Yadiggg – 🌎☄️💕®

Spooky skeletons

This person has an amazing full costume of Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ and for some reason, this video of him dancing is kind of addictive to watch – so much so that it has had 22.7 million views.

@xgeminidragonxTap tap tap ##dance ##cosplay ##flowarts ##spoopy♬ Doofenshmirtz Tap In – talia schulhof

Criminal pups

Pets are getting involved, too, and these three cute pups are breaking out of doggy jail in the spirit of Halloween, complete with stripy uniforms that say “I steal kisses” and a number plate that says “cr1me.”

@baloublueFor legal reasons you saw nothing ##halloween2020 ##heist♬ Судно (Борис Рижий) – Molchat Doma

Halloween is just around the corner, and TikTokers are still coming up with insane new looks and costumes by the hour. We can’t wait to see what the weekend has in store. Prepare to be spooked!

Who is jexif? the Diamond Tester Kid on TikTok

Published: 29/Oct/2020 17:57

by Georgina Smith
Diamond Tester Kid with a diamond tester device
TikTok: jexif

TikTok user ‘jezkif,’ a.k.a. ‘Diamond Tester Kid,’ has gone viral after making a several part series in which he goes around to teachers in his school, testing their supposedly real diamond rings, and often delivering some less than desirable news.

Following TikTok’s rise to mainstream popularity after its switch over from musical.ly, it has become a hub for viral content. With its extraordinary number of bizarre filters, viral sounds, and addictive trends, just about everyone has given the app a go.

The content that thrives the best on TikTok, however, is certainly weird and wonderful. Some users even have gained followers in the millions by making fake Tom Holland accounts, confusing droves of fans.

But student ‘jezkif’ has achieved viral fame in the most unexpected way possible – by taking a diamond tester around his school, shedding some light on his teachers’ supposedly very expensive rings, with hilarious results.

TikTok on smartphone
Pixabay
TikTok has over 800 million users worldwide.

TikToker goes viral for hilarious diamond reveals

In his first video of the series (which has now garnered 880,000 likes and over 5 million views), he approaches his teacher and asks, “You got a wedding ring right?” and “Do you think it’s real?”

@jexif##foryou ##viral ##trending ##abc ##diamonds♬ original sound – DiamondTesterKid

The teacher replies with a confident, “Of course!” so jezkif quickly sets about testing the ring in question. “It’s real right?” she asks hopefully, but the monitor revealed the stone was in fact fake, leaving the teacher stunned.

@jexifI’ma find another fake one 😤##foryou ##viral ##viral ##trending ##abc ##diamonds ##foryoupage♬ original sound – DiamondTesterKid

Each video produced a new brilliant reaction from the teachers, initially being excited at the prospect of engaging with their student’s curiosity, and then immediately regretting it once the diamond detector revealed some unexpected results.

Tweets showcasing the hilarious work of the Diamond Tester Kid have also gone viral, with likes in the tens of thousands. One user said, “Yo this kid goes around testing his teacher’s wedding rings & I’m screaming, because most of them are fake.”

It’s safe to say that jexif’s videos has given millions of TikTok users a good chuckle, and no doubt has many eyeing up their own rings they previously thought to be real.