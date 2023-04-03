What does WTMS mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, you may have encountered the phrase ‘WTMS’ — but what does this term actually mean?

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat remains one of the most popular ways for people to communicate with others online, through the use of disappearing messages, images, videos and stories.

Like any other social media platform, you have probably seen a number of different slang terms and abbreviations used across Snapchat. These are used to make it faster for people to communicate with each other.

However, if you are out of the loop, it can be difficult to understand some of the phrases that are frequently used on the platform.

If you’ve seen the term WTMS pop up in either direct messages, or someone else’s story, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

What WTMS means on Snapchat

On Snapchat, WTMS usually stands for ‘What The Most Stupid.’ This term expresses disbelief or frustration with something considered foolish or senseless. It’s often mistaken for the phrase ‘WTM,’ which has completely different meanings.

The origins of WTMS are unclear, but it is believed to have originated as a variation of the more commonly used abbreviation ‘WTF,’ which stands for ‘What The F**k.’

While it’s popular on Snapchat, you might also see the term used in text conversations on other instant messaging apps such as Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

There may also be other meanings for this slang, but you will see them less commonly on Snapchat.

