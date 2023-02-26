WYO is a commonly used term, not just on Snapchat, but on a range of other social media platforms. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

While using Snapchat, you have likely encountered a number of different slang terms and abbreviations, whether that’s in direct messages, or in public stories on the app.

These terms often don’t originate on Snapchat, and are used widely across other platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more.

WYO is one that is used frequently on Snapchat, but if you don’t know what it means, you might have found yourself confused if someone said it to you in a direct message.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What does WYO mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat and other platforms, WYO often stands for ‘What You On?’ This phrase is used to ask somebody whether they have any plans that day, or for a certain time. Somebody might use this phrase when they want to hang out with someone, and are trying to see whether they’re free.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

‘WYO’ or ‘What You On’ is often used in a similar way to ‘What you up to?’ or ‘What are you up to?’ which could help clarify the meaning.

‘What You On’ could also be used to ask what someone’s intentions are, so there are multiple contexts in which the term can be used.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat