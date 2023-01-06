Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

WTD is a commonly used acronym on Snapchat, as well as other social media platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and more. Here’s what the term means, and when it is used.

Snapchat remains one of the most popular social media platforms out there, allowing users to easily send messages back and forth, as well as images and stories that automatically delete after a set 24-hour period.

With so many users on the app, there are a huge number of different slang terms and abbreviations used on the app, but if you are out of the loop, you might find that you are uncertain of the meaning of some of these popular terms.

‘WTD’ is one popular abbreviation that is used frequently on Snapchat — but what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unplash: Souvik Banerjee Snapchat is one of the most popular social media platforms.

What does WTD mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat and other social media platforms, WTD often stands for ‘What’s The Deal?’ This is mostly used as another way of asking ‘What’s happening?’ or ‘What’s going on?’ For example, someone might say, ‘WTD with Snapchat?’

Some also use it to mean ‘What to do,’ or in lower case, it may also be a shortened version of ‘wanted.’

Additionally, due to the fact that the letter ‘F’ and ‘D’ are next to each other on many keyboards, you might find that some will accidentally type ‘WTD’ instead of ‘WTF’ which is an abbreviated version of ‘What The F**k.’

