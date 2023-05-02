What does MB mean on Snapchat?

When using Snapchat, or other social media apps like TikTok and Twitter, you may have encountered the phrase ‘MB’ — but what does this term actually mean?

Snapchat remains one of the most popular social media platforms out there, allowing people to communicate with friends by sending photos, videos, and messages, as well as posting stories.

While using the instant messaging app, you have likely encountered a number of different slang terms and acronyms, whether that’s in people’s stories, or in direct messages.

These terms often don’t originate on Snapchat, and are used widely across other platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and more.

MB is one that is used frequently on Snapchat, but if you’re not an avid user, you might have found yourself confused if someone said it to you. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

MB meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, MB usually stands for ‘My Bad.’ This expression is used to either apologize to someone or to simply admit that you have made a mistake. It’s often used to make things a bit lighter.

You will see this term both in direct messages and in public posts such as stories on Snapchat and Instagram, or in the case of video platforms like TikTok, in video captions.

MB also sometimes stands for ‘Might Be,’ which is a comment someone makes when they don’t know, or are not sure of what to say in a particular situation. However, the former meaning is generally more common on the multimedia instant messaging app.

