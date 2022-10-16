Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

WTV is a term you may have seen used often on Snapchat, whether that’s in a direct message, or in a caption on someone’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat is still one of the most popular platforms in the world. For years it has been one of the main places people go to in order to chat to their friends, as well as post images and videos to their story.

There are a number of different terms and acronyms that are used on the platform to make chatting quicker and easier, but if you’re out of the loop, it can be confusing when you see some of the words that are commonly used.

‘WTV’ is one term that you might have seen while using the app, as well as other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about what WTV means.

Unsplash: May Gauthier There are a number of different terms and acronyms used on Snapchat.

What does WTV mean on Snapchat?

On the internet, WTV is usually used as a shortened version of the word, ‘whatever.’ Generally, when used alone it infers not caring, however, it can also be used in a full sentence the same way that the word ‘whatever’ is.

It is commonly used on Snapchat, and you will often see this used in direct messages, but the term is not unique to Snapchat, so you may see people use it on other platforms like Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more.

In other instances, people may also use WTV to mean ‘What’s The Verdict,’ or ‘Watch The Video,’ though these definitions are less common.

