What does WTM mean on Snapchat?

‘WTM’ is a term used commonly across not only Snapchat, but other messaging platforms. If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat is one of the most popular ways for people to communicate with their friends online, allowing them to send each other direct messages, pictures, videos, and more from the app.

Like many other social media platforms, you will see a huge number of different slang terms and abbreviations on Snapchat, often used to make typing easier and faster.

You might have seen the term ‘WTM used on the app, usually in a direct message, but what does it mean? Here’s everything to know.

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What does WTM mean?

Online, WTM often stands for ‘What’s The Matter?’ This phrase is usually used to ask somebody if they’re okay, or if there’s anything they are upset about.

You will also frequently see WTM used to mean ‘What’s The Move?’ This is usually used when planning something with your friends, and is a similar way of saying ‘What are we doing’ or ‘What’s the plan?’ For example, someone might write: “WTM tomorrow?”

WTM also sometimes stands for ‘Whatever That Means,’ which is a comment someone makes when what they’ve heard doesn’t make total sense.

These aren’t the only meanings of WTM, but they are ones you will see frequently on Snapchat.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

