When using Snapchat, or other apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, you may have encountered the phrase ‘TTM’ — but what does this term actually mean?

For years now, Snapchat has been one of the most popular social media platforms out there, allowing users to easily communicate with their friends and share posts with people on their contact list in the form of Stories.

Like many other social media platforms, Snapchat is full of different slang terms and acronyms that make it quicker and easier to talk to people on the platform.

While using Snapchat, or other platforms such as WhatsApp or Instagram, you may have at some point come across the term ‘TTM.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it’s used.

Snapchat Snapchat continues to be a popular place to communicate with your friends.

What does TTM mean on Snapchat?

When used on social media platforms like Snapchat, TTM usually stands for ‘Talk To Me.’

This acronym has been around on the internet for a while, and it’s common to see it specifically in DMs when somebody wants to talk to you and they want to initiate a conversation.

Although it is commonly used on Snapchat, the term wasn’t created on the platform, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

You are most likely to see it in direct messages, but this term can also pop up in stories, posts, and videos when a user is speaking to a broader group of people.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

How to pin someone on Snapchat | What does OTP mean on Snapchat? | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | What does ‘other Snapchatters’ mean on Snapchat?