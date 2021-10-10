Does Squid Game’s HoYeon Jung have TikTok? Verified account confuses fans

‘Squid Game’ actress HoYeon Jung is receiving an enormous influx of followers after the success of the Netflix show, but an unofficial verified account on TikTok has left fans confused about which social media platforms the star is active on.

By this point, it seems there’s no one left who hasn’t heard of hit South Korean show ‘Squid Game.’ The gory series has taken the world by storm, and has even become the number one most-watched Netflix show in over 90 countries.

Fans have naturally been keen to follow the talented actors on social media after finishing the show, and many of them have been seeing insane growth in their follower count within just a matter of weeks.

Advertisement

But no one has seen more of a rise than model and actress HoYeon Jung, who now has over 18 million followers on Instagram, making her the most followed Korean actress on the site.

‘Squid Game’ has received an enormous amount of attention on short-form video app TikTok, meaning people are also looking to see if HoYeon has an account there too. But thousands have been left confused by a verified account seemingly posing as the star.

The account is called ‘heyonjungnotofficial,’ although contrary to the username, they are actually verified, with over 3.5 million followers. So far, they’ve posted several short clips of the actress, and many fans were left wondering whether this is really her account or not.

Advertisement

However, HoYeon cleared up the confusion on October 9 in an Instagram story. “This is the only social media account I have at the moment,” she wrote. “I am currently not on Twitter, TikTok, etc. Thank you again for your support!”

The TikTok account has now changed its bio to reflect the fact it’s a “fanpage,” but many in the comments are calling out the mystery user for only changing it because they were “exposed.”

Although fans now know for sure that it’s fake, many are still hoping that HoYeon will eventually actually get her own TikTok account, and perhaps join in with some of the ‘Squid Game’ related trends on the platform.