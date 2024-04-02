What does the peace sign mean on Snapchat?

If you’re an avid Snapchat user, you might have spotted a peace sign emoji on your group chat. But what does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Multimedia instant messaging platform Snapchat has developed a unique language of emojis to help users navigate and understand their social connections.

Just as the app assigns friend emojis to represent different statuses and interactions between users, it also employs emoticons to signify user engagement within group chats.

The peace sign emoji is just one of of the many symbols you might have encountered on Snapchat, but what exactly does it mean when it pops up on a group chat? Here’s everything to know.

What is the peace sign emoji on a Snapchat group chat?

Seeing the peace sign emoji on a Snapchat group chat indicates it is one of your top groups on the app. This designation is a result of how actively you participate and interact within the chat.

It’s similar to Snapchat’s method for determining “best friends,” where the platform marks users with specific friend emojis based on the level of interaction. The app identifies your top or best groups in a similar manner, using the peace emoji as a marker.

Moreover, if you spot the peace sign emoji next to a friend’s name, it means that you have viewed the Snap sent by that person. This is an exclusive feature for Snapchat Plus subscribers, acting as a default post-view emoji.

