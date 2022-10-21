EntertainmentEntertainment

What does the blue check mark mean on TikTok?

TikTok logo with the verified badgeTikTok

TikTok is becoming a hotspot of viral content on the internet.

You may have spotted a blue tick next to some people’s usernames or profile pictures on TikTok, but what does the symbol mean? Here’s what you need to know about it.

TikTok is home to a huge number of creators, many of which who have built up huge fanbases on the platform, with the most-followed TikToker, Khaby Lame, currently with over 150 million followers.

While browsing TikTok, you have more than likely encountered a few different people who have a blue tick next to their username on the platform. You might see this on your For You Page, or when going to someone’s profile directly.

If you’re confused about what this blue check mark means, here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok logo on a phoneUnsplash: Solen Feyissa
TikTok is one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

What does the blue check mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, the blue check mark indicates that the account is a verified account. This means that TikTok has confirmed that the account actually belongs to the user it represents (although there have been instances in the past where some accounts appear to have been incorrectly verified.)

This acts in a similar way to verified badges from other platforms like Twitter and Instagram, and makes it easier to establish whether or not an account is likely to be fake. This is particularly useful when it comes to celebrity accounts, or accounts for big influencers.

You will see the blue tick next to people’s usernames and profile pictures, but watch out for fake verified badges. If someone doesn’t have a verified badge next to their username, but it appears somewhere else on their profile, there’s a good chance this is not actually a verified account.

