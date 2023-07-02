What does RCTA mean on TikTok?

While scrolling through videos on TikTok, you might have come across the controversial acronym ‘RCTA.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means.

TikTok is a space of all different types of content, and just like any other social media platform, people on the app use a variety of slang terms and acronyms to communicate with each other.

While most terms on TikTok are void of controversy, you may occasionally find problematic ones, like the d-slur, that end up disrespecting certain groups of people.

Recently, the problematic acronym ‘RCTA’ has been trending on the short-form video app, which has led many creators to educate their followers on why it’s inappropriate. If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything to know about what it means.

RCTA meaning on TikTok

RCTA stands for ‘Race Change To Another.‘ It is another term for “transracial,” which refers to the concept that a person can transition to another race. There’s another alternative to the term called ECTA, meaning ‘Ethnicity Change To Another.’

One of the most infamous examples of transracial people is Oli London, a British influencer who at some point claimed to be Korean and was undergoing plastic surgery to look like BTS singer Jimin.

Members of the RCTA community don’t necessarily want to change their appearance to look like another race, but they believe they can manifest the identity using ‘subliminals.’ Many of them are focused on transitioning into East-Asian ethnicities due to their love for K-pop, K-dramas, and anime culture among other things.

On TikTok, RCTA-identifying people have been heavily criticized and deemed as ignorant. One of the biggest criticisms of the community is the idea that they cannot fully understand the experience of being an ethnic minority and go through the racism and prejudices associated with the race they’re identifying as.

If there are any other phrases or slang terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words on the app.