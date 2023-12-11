What does ‘unt unt’ mean on TikTok?

Many TikTok users are confused as to what the new phrase ‘unt unt’ means, and when it is used. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Since the launch of TikTok, new phrases and trends have constantly been emerging on the app, leaving many users puzzled about their meanings.

Some words, like FYP, are unique to TikTok, however, there are plenty of other terms that originated elsewhere and are simply frequently used by people on the platform.

‘Unt unt’ is a new slang term that you have probably seen crop up on the platform recently, whether that’s by someone saying it in a video, or writing it in a comment or caption. If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

‘Unt unt’ meaning on TikTok

‘Unt unt’ is similar to saying “uh uh” when saying “no,” but it adds a bit more flair to the response. It’s essentially a way of saying “no” but with an added touch of sass or attitude.

TikToker @luhwadeslatt3.0 made a video addressing girls and asking them what the Gen-Z phrase meant, suggesting that it might be more popular among them.

“It’s like saying no but with a [little] attitude to it,” one user explained. “Faa me, It means I got a attitude,” another agreed. “It’s like saying no,” a third shared.

According to Urban Dictionary, ‘unt unt’ is more of an onomatopoeia than a word. “This sound is made often in response to a statement or question in which the speaker disagrees with,” the definition states.

In the context of a conversation or a comment thread, it can serve as a quick, catchy way to disagree or shut down an idea. For example, if a TikTok challenge involves something daring or ridiculous, a user might respond with “unt unt,” indicating a humorous refusal to participate.

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.