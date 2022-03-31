What does chupagetti mean on TikTok? Viral comment trend annoys users

Videos across TikTok are being spammed with the phrase ‘here’s the recipe for chupagetti,’ frustrating users with the trend, as it joins other similar comment memes like the viral brownie recipe. What does chupagetti actually mean?

The comment section is one of the most important parts of a video on TikTok, as it gives you the ability to see what other people are saying about the video in question, and engage in discussion with the creator and other users. However, the comments can be a confusing place thanks to the constantly evolving new trends on the platform.

Throughout March, TikTok has been plagued with several ‘comment memes’ that have left many users frustrated, thanks to the sheer quantity of people participating in the trends.

First, it was the brownie meme, which saw people leaving the same recipe for the sweet treat under thousands of completely unrelated videos. People were also spamming the phrase ‘remove Miner’ in reference to the game Clash of Clans.

Now, people are flooding comment sections across TikTok with the phrase “here’s the recipe for chupagetti,” baffling and frustrating other viewers in equal measure.

This is so annoying 💀💀 what does CHUPAGETTI EVEN MEAN?? pic.twitter.com/7vUmRAqSAH — Cris ♡︎ (@huebaluvs) March 31, 2022

Much like the other similar comments trends, the chupagetti comments are being left under popular trending videos on the site, with seemingly no relation to the actual content of the video.

The trend is so popular that genuine comments are often lost among the collection of different meme comments underneath a video.

it's a combination of a lewd word in filo and the food spaghetti — ʟᴇɪ ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ | lo$er ♡ (@beomfiree) March 31, 2022

Users have complained that the comments are “annoying,” begging people to stop spamming videos with the same message.

What does chupagetti mean?

Although many users are using the word in the context of a ‘recipe,’ unlike the brownie meme, these comments don’t actually have a recipe attached, leaving users baffled about the meaning.

It appears that the word chupagetti is simply a play on words, with variations of the word “chupa” meaning “suck” in some languages. According to tagalog.com, “chupa” is an alternate spelling of the Tagalog word tsupâ, the meaning of which explains why some users are calling the trend “inappropriate.”

It’s not clear where exactly the trend began, but TikTok users are growing increasingly frustrated with the prevalence of these viral comment memes, and many are looking forward to them dying down.

If they continue to be a plague on comment sections, it might even prompt TikTok’s moderation teams to step in and take measures to prevent repeat comment spamming.