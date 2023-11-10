What does ‘jit’ mean on TikTok?

Jit is a slang word you might have stumbled across on TikTok or other apps like Snapchat, WhatsApp, or Twitter. But what exactly does this jit mean? Here’s everything you need to know about the slang word.

TikTok reigns supreme as a hub for viral content. Like many apps, it has generated a range of slang terms and acronyms that people use to communicate.

Social media platforms allow people to connect to people across the world they otherwise would not have been in contact with. Because of this, local slang words are being spread around the world and are being used in a bigger capacity than before.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One of these words is the slang word “jit”, which is originally used across Florida, but has since spread and become popular on TikTok. But this has left some people confused about its meaning.

What does jit mean?

Jit is a slang term that refers to a person, and sometimes to a friend. According to Urban Dictionary, the term originated as prison slang and is usually used to refer to someone younger than you.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The term typically refers to a friend or a person and can be used in phrases like “jit trippin'” or “sit down jit”.

Article continues after ad

It’s often used in a disapproving context, as it is in the phrase “jit trippin’,” but it can be used in any case when you might refer to a person.

Article continues after ad

Although it is frequently used on TikTok, you may also see the term used across a whole range of social media apps, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.

If any other slang terms or phrases are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular words and acronyms on the app.