What does ‘Skibidi Ohio Rizz’ mean? Gen Alpha insult explained

The language of TikTok has continued to evolve at a breakneck pace, and the ultimate term “skibidi Ohio rizz” has come to light, sparking the curiosity of millions of users worldwide.

It can be hard to keep up with all variations of the internet slang that have come forth through TikTok. From ‘brain rotting’ to finding yourself being “eyebrow blind” there’s always a trendy term popping off on the short-form video platform.

Now, Gen Alpha has taken its own spin on creating new slang words, which has created even more confusion for older generations.

In a viral video, a mom tried to relate to her son by bidding him a “skibidi toilet rizz” as she dropped him off at school. The son immediately exclaimed “no” multiple times before closing the door without another word – clearly unimpressed by what his mom had said.

But what does Skibidi toilet rizz mean, and is it really an insult?

What does Skibidi Ohio Rizz mean?

The insult stems from putting together three popular Gen Alpha slang words into the ultimate insult.

Skibidi comes from the explosive YouTube series “Skibidi Toilet,” created by user Alexey. Teens latched on to the phrase and its popularity skyrocketed when it hit TikTok. Now, it’s used to mean something is either “bad” or “awesome” depending on the context.

The Ohio part of the term stems from the viral Ohio joke, which stems from the Ohio vs. the World meme, which hints that nothing can go right in this particular state.

Finally, rizz is a fairly new term that was made popular by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. It is about having the game, typically for men attracting women, but it could be used for any sex attracting or impressing anyone.

Putting all three words together, “Skibidi Ohio rizz” basically means you have terrible flirting skills, or you’re just uncool.

TikTok user and teacher Mr. Lindsay Sped took to the platform to continue his series “Words middle schoolers are using” to explain the term Skibidi Ohio rizz, which he explained as the “greatest insult” a Gen Alpha can give you.

His video racked up 5.4 million views, with thousands of parents expressing their gratitude for his explanations in the comments section.

One person wrote: “These kids have made a whole new language lol and I so need the book to understand them lol” while a second person added: “I suddenly understand all of my teachers’ consternation at my gen’s slang b/c I swear this sounds like I’m having a stroke”

A third person shared their parenting moment of saying Skibidi Ohio rizz to their kid. They said: “I just said Skibidi Ohio rizz to my 14 year old and said NO MOM! THIS IS A NEW LOW for you! So I’m winning at parenting already today.”

If there are other words or phrases being used on TikTok that you are unsure about, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the app’s most popular terms.