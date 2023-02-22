What does Nudge mean on TikTok?

TikTok introduced the ‘Nudge’ button back in 2022, but the feature still confuses many users. If someone nudged you on the app and you aren’t sure what to do, here is an explainer.

The range of content on TikTok is constantly growing and changing, as the short-from app continues to add new features that excites users.

After rolling out the live game show Trivia to increase engagement, and introducing the long-awaited auto-scroll option, the platform has come up with yet another feature.

The Nudge has been around since 2022, however, it didn’t get the anticipated traction from users as they couldn’t figure out how to use it.

TikTok’s Nudge feature explained

On TikTok, the Nudge feature is used is to notify your favorite content creators into going live, so you can watch them in real time.

Once someone nudges you, they will have the access to your live update from your account. But, the feature is reportedly still being trialled, so only a few users are able to use it at the moment.

The added option seems to have been made to increase engagement between everyday-viewers and content creators with a single click.

How to use Nudge on TikTok

If you want to nudge a certain content creator, you need to visit their profile and tap on the small bell on the top-right of your screen.

You will then receive the option to change your Live Notification Settings, under which you can find a button that allows you to nudge the TikToker.

If you don’t wish to be nudged, you can disable the feature by going to the Creators Tool and choosing Nudge from the options. The page features an option called “Allow viewers to nudge you,” which can be toggled on or off.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

