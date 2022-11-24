Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

You might have seen someone use the term ‘mhm’ on Snapchat, perhaps in reply to a message you’ve sent. If your are confused about the meaning of the word, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular app among many, with millions of daily active users sending pictures, videos, and messages via the app, as well as uploading to their story.

Like every social media platform, there are a huge number of different slang terms and acronyms used on the app in order to making communicating easier.

‘Mhm’ is one term you might have spotted being used on the app, and also you might see it in the captions of people’s stories. You will more often see it being used as a reply to direct messages you have sent another user.

Here’s what ‘mhm’ means on Snapchat.

What does ‘mhm’ mean on Snapchat?

While the term can have other meanings, ‘mhm’ on Snapchat is widely used as a shortened version of ‘mm-hmm.’

Often used as a verbal expression, this is used to indicate agreement, or acknowledge something someone has sent.

‘Mhm’ can be used in a variety of different contexts, but it is harder to interpret the exact meaning behind it in a direct message, as it is in written form. Some may use this expression frequently, whereas others might never use it at all.

