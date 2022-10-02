What does LMR mean on Snapchat & Instagram?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

LMR is a term commonly used on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms — here’s everything you need to know about what LMR means, and when to use it.

There are a number of different slang terms and acronyms used widely across social media, with some many years old, and others only just becoming popular within the last few years thanks to platforms like TikTok.

Snapchat and Instagram are two of the most popular social apps out there right now, allowing users to share images and videos with their friends and followers, post stories, and share direct messages.

On these apps, you may have seen people use the term “LMR”, whether as text within a story they’ve uploaded or in a message sent directly to you. If you are confused about what LMR means, here’s everything you need to know.

Snapchat Snapchat continues to be a hugely popular social media platform.

What does LMR mean on Snapchat and Instagram?

On social media, LMR most often stands for ‘Like My Recent.’ A ‘recent’ usually refers to the latest photo that someone has posted on Instagram, though it can also refer to people’s posts on TikTok.

You may see people use the term LMR in their stories, both on Instagram and Snapchat, possibly along with a screenshot of the relevant post as a way of encouraging their friends and followers to go and give it a ‘like.’

However, LMR is not just used in stories. Someone may send you a message using the term to either just you, or a group chat, in order to ask you more directly to engage with their latest social media post.

