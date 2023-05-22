What does IMR mean on Snapchat?

IMR is a term used across a number of different social media apps, including Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Snapchat is renowned for its multimedia messaging where text, photos, and videos interplay to create a dynamic mode of communication between friends.

As users navigate through the popular social media platform, they encounter acronyms that convey emotions, reactions, intentions, and even shared cultural references. If you’re out of the loop, however, a lot of these can often be quite confusing.

While using Snapchat, or other apps such as TikTok or Instagram, you may have at some point come across the term IMR. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

IMR meaning on Snapchat

Snapchat

On social media platforms like Snapchat, IMR usually stands for ‘I Mean, Really?’ and it’s a rhetorical question often used to communicate surprise, frustration, or a request for validation.

When someone uses IMR, they’re usually questioning the reasonableness or logic of a situation or statement. It can be used to convey disbelief at something someone has done or said, or as a means of emphasizing a point of view.

For example, if someone says “Stuck in traffic for an hour IMR,” the person is expressing incredulity and frustration at the severe traffic situation they’re experiencing.

In another example, a friend may send you a snap of their pet doing something funny, with the caption, “My dog thinks he’s a cat IMR.” This use of the slang communicates amusement at the dog’s behavior, emphasizing the humor of the situation.

If you want to learn more about Snapchat and how to use it, you can check out our other guides here:

