What does NM mean on Snapchat?

While using Snapchat, or other popular social media apps, you have probably stumbled across the term ‘NM.’ Here’s everything to know about what it means, and when it is used.

Multimedia instant messaging app Snapchat is known for its innovative features like ephemeral stories, snaps, filters, and a wide range of interactive elements.

It’s also a platform where slang terms and abbreviations are commonly used by millions of users on a daily basis, often to convey messages quickly and make it easier to talk to people on the app.

Article continues after ad

When using Snapchat, or other popular social media apps such as WhatsApp or Instagram, you may have at some point come across the term ‘NM.’ If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov

NM meaning on Snapchat

On Snapchat, NM usually stands for ‘Not Much’ or ‘Nothing Much.’ The acronym is a casual and brief way to respond to questions like “What’s up?” or “What are you doing?”.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

There are many ways to use this term on the app, and it often appears in casual and friendly exchanges. For example, if someone sends a snap asking, “Hey, how’s it going?” a simple reply might be, “NM, just chilling.”

Or, in a scenario where friends are discussing plans and one person doesn’t have much to add, they might say, “NM on my end, I’m open to anything.”

Article continues after ad

Although it is frequently used on Snapchat, the term is by no means exclusive to the app, and you may see it used across a whole range of different social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok, and more.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other terms and phrases you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn all about Snapchat’s most popular slang.