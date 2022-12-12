Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

OML is a term used frequently across social media, and on platforms including Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and more. Here’s everything to know about what it means.

Like every other social media platform, there are a number of different slang terms and acronyms used on Snapchat.

Some of these words have been around since long before Snapchat, whereas others are more recent terms used popularly on the platform.

OML is one word you might have seen used on Snapchat, whether that’s in the context of a public story post, or in direct messages.

If you aren’t sure what it means, here’s everything you need to know about what it stands for.

Article continues after ad

Snapchat Snapchat is still a hugely popular social media platform.

What does OML mean on Snapchat?

On Snapchat and other social media platforms, OML often stands for ‘Oh My Lord.’ This is an alternative expression to ‘Oh My God’ or ‘OMG,’ and can be used virtually the same way.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

OML in this context can be used to express anything from exasperation and anger to excitement. It may be used as part of a sentence, but it can also be used on its own to respond to something someone has sent.

OML can also stand for ‘On My Life’ in many cases. ‘On My Life’ is used to emphasize that what you are saying is entirely true, and can be a shortened version of ‘I swear on my life,’ or something to that effect.

Article continues after ad

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

How to remove someone from your Snapchat best friends list | How to allow camera access on Snapchat | How to make a public profile on Snapchat | How to make a private story on Snapchat | How to pin someone on Snapchat